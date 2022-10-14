ED raids across Delhi in excise policy case: Report

Amid a massive probe in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday was reported to have raided at least 25 locations in the national capital. The central probe agency is investigating the allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case. The ED is not the only central agency probing the matter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had launched an investigation soon after Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena's recommendation in July.

Last week, the ED had carried out searches at 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad. The 2021-22 Delhi excise policy has now been scrapped.

The raids, according to people familiar with the matter, were carried following leads that emerged from the agency’s interrogation of Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru, who was named as one of 16 accused in an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. He was arrested on September 29 by the Enforcement Directorate , HT had reported. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have been other states that have witnessed ED raids lately amid probe over the matter.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have been hitting out at the BJP, accusing the rival party of misusing the central probe agencies. “500 raids… more than 300 officials have been working 24*7 for three months. They all are trying to find proof against one Manish Sisodia. Nothing has been found, because there is no proof... because nothing was done," he had tweeted in Hindi. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the case. His house was also raided when the probe had started.

