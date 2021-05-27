EDMC allows food carts in residential areas

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to allow food e-carts to sell packaged foods and beverages in residential and mixed land roads.

EDMC officials said the mayor has approved this policy on health trade licence last week to encourage entrepreneurship among people. The move will also generate more revenue sources for the cash-strapped civic body.

Nirmal Jain, mayor of EDMC, said under the new policy, licences will be issued for e-cart (battery operated) for the sale of packaged food.

Similar policies were approved by the north and south municipalities earlier this year.

“At the starting of the initiative, maximum of two e-carts will be allotted in each municipal ward, subject to obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi traffic police. If the plan succeeds, the number of e-carts will be increased. These carts will be mobile and restricted for movement only in residential and mixed land roads, not in commercial areas and notified commercial roads,” said Jain.

The mayor further said that e-cart owners can use the prototypes of bus/train coaches for the operation of eating establishments.

“EDMC is committed to the welfare of citizens in East Delhi. This initiative will create employment for many people and also help the corporation to become self-reliant,” Jain said.

A senior EDMC official, who asked not to be named, said there are a number of eateries already functioning at different locations on mix land-use streets and residential areas falling under the EDMC jurisdiction but the civic body does not get any revenue from such establishments. “This scheme will streamline the problem of haphazard mushrooming of such food carts in every corner of the east Delhi. It will pave a way to regulate and legalise such food carts after paying a licence fee, which will be decided later,” the official said.