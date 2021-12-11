EDMC seals 3 liquor stores for violations

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday sealed three liquor outlets for alleged violations of building bye-laws.

The civic body’s mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the units in Dilshad Garden’s C Block DDA market and GTB Enclave were operating in properties that had illegal constructions and violated the unified building bye-laws (UBBL).

“There were a total of 11 DDA shops which were illegally amalgamated to make three bigger liquor outlets. Our teams have sealed shut the premises of all the 11 shops covering the three liquor outlets. Our teams will continue to check the violations related to building bye-laws, property taxes, conversion charges and other municipal regulations in liquor shops in east Delhi,” Aggarwal said.

The civic body has constituted four teams to survey 200 liquor shops in the trans-Yamuna areas, a senior official informed.

“A total of 65 notices have been issued to various liquor shops asking them to submit the documents related to site-plans, property taxes and conversion charges,” Aggarwal said.

Sanjeev Mishra, the Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara North zone said, “All these shops were built and allotted by DDA to separate individuals. The separating walls had been broken down and the properties merged without any approval.”

