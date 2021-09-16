Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ED raids office, home of activist Harsh Mander in money laundering probe
delhi news

ED raids office, home of activist Harsh Mander in money laundering probe

People familiar with the development said a probe against Mander under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been taken up on the basis of a Delhi Police First Information Report (FIR) registered in February this year following an inspection by NCPCR
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Harsh Mander. (HT archive)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence, office and non-government organisations (NGOs) run by retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and activist Harsh Mander in Delhi after registering a money laundering case.

People familiar with the development said a probe against Mander under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been taken up on the basis of a Delhi Police First Information Report (FIR) registered in February this year following an inspection by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Also Read | I-T raids at premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai, Lucknow

The NCPCR informed the Delhi high court in July that it has recommended action against two children’s homes linked to the activist after finding irregularities.

Two children homes -- Umeed Aman Ghar, a home for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a residence for girls, based in south Delhi, are said to be run by Centre for Equity Studies (CES), where Mander is a director.

RELATED STORIES

ED officials were continuing the searches and are learnt to have seized documents related to the homes.

Mander wasn’t present at his home as he left for Berlin this morning for a fellowship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Major fire breaks out at factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri

Here's how many weather, rain records Delhi has broken in last 1 year

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today; to intensify by weekend: IMD

Delhiwale: The show is going on
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP