 Electoral pact with AAP was for Lok Sabha polls only: Delhi Congress | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Electoral pact with AAP was for Lok Sabha polls only: Delhi Congress

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Devender Yadav said the Congress tried to make a strong alliance in the form the INDIA bloc to “save democracy”

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it will fight solo in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav echoed similar views on Friday that the AAP-Congress alliance was only for the Lok Sabha elections, adding that the party will play the role of a “strong opposition” and it will undergo a revival in coming days.

On Thursday, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said its tie-up in Delhi was limited to the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)
On Thursday, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said its tie-up in Delhi was limited to the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)

Yadav said the Congress tried to make a strong alliance in the form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc ahead of the general elections to “save democracy”.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Many like-minded people came together in this fight along with AAP. We contested the elections in good coordination and people have accepted it as the vote shares have gone up. However, I would also like to clarify that our alliance was limited for Lok Sabha polls... by playing the role of a strong opposition in Delhi, we will revive the party,” said Yadav.

On Thursday, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said its tie-up in Delhi was limited to the Lok Sabha elections.

“Several parties fought elections together and AAP was also a part of it. As of now, there is no alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls,” he announced after a meeting of the AAP MLAs at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

AAP and Congress had jointly fought the elections in Delhi on a seat-sharing basis under which Congress contested the North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats and the remaining four seats of South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and New Delhi were contested by AAP candidates. BJP has managed to win all seven seats in Delhi. However, its vote share and winning margins have gone down.

“We held discussions with our seniors on Thursday... We will work on the shortcomings and why increased vote share could not be converted into seats. We will address the shortcomings and by playing the role of a strong opposition in Delhi, we will bring Congress back in Delhi too,” Yadav added.

Currently, the Congress has no MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. AAP has a majority of 62 MLAs and BJP has eight members.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the Congress and AAP alliance as a “friendship of selfishness.” “Now AAP and Congress will abuse each other in Delhi too. This is the real face of the alliance,” he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Electoral pact with AAP was for Lok Sabha polls only: Delhi Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On