Ensure south Delhi temple is protected, not encroached upon: high court to police

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the police to ensure that a temple at Noor Nagar extension in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar is “protected”, “maintained” and not encroached upon.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva in his Friday order also asked the police to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained.

“Petition is accordingly disposed of, directing the respondents to ensure that there is no issue of law and order in the area and the area depicted as mandir in the layout plan is protected and maintained as a mandir and no encroachment by any miscreant is permitted on the same,” the judge said.

The court’s order comes on a plea by the 206 ward committee of Jamia Nagar, seeking directions to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to stop encroachments on and demolition of the mandir and dharamshala.

The petitioner had also sought directions to the Delhi Police to ensure that the temple is not encroached upon or demolished by miscreants.

It said that part of the area, which was the temple’s dharamshala was “demolished overnight” and the area levelled, to allow it to be encroached upon.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner association presented photos of the demolition being taken while also submitting the layout plan of the temple available on the website of the Delhi government’s urban development department.

Appearing for the corporation, the counsel said they were not carrying out any demolition action, and added that when the property was inspected, no construction activity was also found on the subject area.

The counsel further told the court that the issue now pertains to law and order and protection of the area, which will be the Delhi Police’s responsibility, which it had sent a communication to.

The police’s lawyer assured the court that they shall ensure there is no encroachment on the said area, and that the area demarcated as a temple in the layout plan will be preserved and protected.

He also ensured that there will ensure that there is no law and order issue at the spot.

Taking note of this, the court disposed of the plea.