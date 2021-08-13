Ensuring mental well-being amid Covid-19

The pandemic has affected almost every aspect of our lives, especially our mental health. Previously considered the lowest-risk age group with regards to medical issues, youngsters have emerged more vulnerable now. And many clinicians are calling attention to a youth mental health crisis. “We have seen a 40% spike in the number of patients complaining of symptoms related to mental health. About 2500 prescriptions every month, as opposed to 1750 prescriptions per month in the pre-pandemic era, are being given to manage symptoms like anxiety, depression, panic attacks, insomnia, and other related symptoms,” says Dr Kushal Banerjee, a senior homeopath from Dr. Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic.

Elaborating on the reason behind this, he says, “People have been indoors for the past 18 months and activities such as watching movies, outdoor games, vacation, that helped to relieve stress are hindered. There is a drastic change in the lifestyle and everyday routine which causes mental health issues. People are not following a disciplinary routine, they wake up till late at night, work till late hours, which leads to an unhealthy routine. Everything has gone digital, from education to entertainment. There used to be a time when people logged in to their work at a certain time, but it is not the case anymore. The professional and personal line has got blurred. The quality time that people used to spend with their family has been affected and more than ever, people should regulate their work-life balance.”

Experts feel people need to open up about the challenges they face with their seniors at work for better mental health. “In our always-on world, balance is critical between professional and personal space as we are well aware that the imbalance can toss our lifestyle for the worse,” says psychologist Anuja Kapur who shares some tips to get that balance.

1. You can start by maintaining and sticking to a schedule for every day of the week so that you are well aware of the time set for family and work.

2. Be aware that you can unplug every once in a while as this downtime is necessary to rejuvenate the mind and the body due to the stress and tight schedules of the week.

3. Make sure to set time boundaries. Please specify that during working hours you are not to be disturbed until and unless it is genuinely crucial. The same goes for the professional commitments as well try to keep them away from your family time as much as possible.

