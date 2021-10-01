Env min Gopal Rai urges Delhi residents to partner the govt in fight against pollution

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday met with public representatives, including members of resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs and eco clubs, and sought their active support and participation in the fight against pollution.

Setting forth the agenda for Delhi’s winter action plan this year, Rai said the contribution of citizens towards pollution control is as important as the steps taken by the government.

He urged the citizens to keep the vehicle ignition switched off at the red light and also to reduce the number of trips they make so as to cut down on vehicular pollution, which is a major source of local pollution in the national capital.

He also took suggestions from the residents on ways to improve the pollution control measures being undertaken by the Delhi government. Senior officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the environment department also took part in the meeting.

“We wanted to collect feedback from these representatives on our efforts and also seek their suggestions. Most of the people said the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign must be continued,” Rai said.

The minister also said that a lot of the suggestions he received were in favour of promoting carpooling in RWAs.

“Residents can plan their work and reduce the number of vehicle trips accordingly, which will help bring down vehicular pollution,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the Delhi government will also ensure that security guards and night shift workers are provided heaters to prevent biomass/wood burning during winter months.

Every year, Delhi grapples with severe pollution starting October/November, largely due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, vehicular pollution, biomass burning Diwali celebrations, among other factors.

The environment minister also launched a suggestions forum for the Green War Room, launched last year to fight pollution. Any person in Delhi may give suggestions to the government on pollution control measures via email to greenwarroom@gmail.com, he said. The Green War Room monitors and coordinates anti-pollution efforts and updates the “Green Delhi” application to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

The Delhi government will also set up a team comprising senior officials to hold talks with neighbouring states to reduce instances of stubble burning and jointly fight pollution, the minister said.

Stubble burning in these states has become a major issue over the past years due to spikes in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. Farmers set their fields on fire to clear them of crop residue left behind after harvesting paddy and before cultivating wheat and potato.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), highlighted that a relatively ‘longer stubble-burning period and unfavourable meteorological conditions’ were factors behind Delhi’s poor air quality last winter. It also showed that the contribution of stubble burning to the PM2.5 levels in Delhi exceeded 30% between October 10 and November 25 last year compared to three days in 2019.