BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and wife stopped at IGI Airport in Delhi

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday late night stopped BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport as a lookout circular (LoC) was issued this week against the two by the EOW, officials said on Friday.

Police said that the couple was travelling to New York. (File ohoto)

Sindhu Pillai, joint commissioner of police (EOW), said that the couple was travelling to New York and were stopped before security check.

“They were asked to return to their Delhi residence and join the probe at the EoW office at Mandir Marg next week,” she said.

The joint CP also said that the LOC was only to stop them from travelling abroad.

