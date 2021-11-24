Even Ramayana didn’t last 14 yrs, remarks Delhi HC on Chandni Chowk plea

Expressing concerns over the long drawn out hearings in the case related to the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk — the case is being heard since 2007 — the Delhi high court on Tuesday remarked that even the epic Ramayana did not last for more than 14 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This petition has been going on since 2007… Even the Ramayana did not last for more than 14 years. The “vanvas (exile)” should be over by now. What is going on?” a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said

The court’s remarks came while hearing an application filed in the pending petition by NGO, Manushi Sangathan, on the issue of redevelopment of Chandni Chowk and creation of lanes for non-motorised vehicles (NMV).

The present application was filed by the service department of the Delhi government seeking discharge of nodal officer Renu Sharma from the case as she has been transferred to Mizoram as chief secretary. The court adjourned proceedings on the application at the request of the counsel, and listed it for further hearing to January 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The counsel submitted that as per the court’s earlier order, nodal officer Sharma shall not be transferred without its prior permission.

In the main matter, the court had earlier passed a slew of directions to decongest the area by ordering registration of cycle rickshaws plying there, construction of a parking lot at Gandhi Maidan for private vehicles, a bus depot at Dangal Maidan near Old Delhi Railway station, and the creation of dedicated NMV lanes.

All these projects are part of the main plan to redevelop Chandni Chowk, a project that is being actively monitored by the high court. Advocate Indira Unninayar, representing the petitioner NGO, submitted that the case has been going on for the last 14 years and repeated orders have been passed, reflecting “tardiness, reluctance and non-compliances of the authorities or government agencies” with several cases of contempt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On September 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market. In the project, the 1.3km-long stretch of the main Chandni Chowk Road, from Lal Qila to Fatehpuri Masjid, has been improved and beautified.