Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Exhibitions at Delhi’s railway, metro stations

Exhibitions on the occasion of the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ will be held across Delhi’s prominent railway stations on Monday, Northern Railways has said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) too will be holding a similar exhibition at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day, observed on August 14 each year in order to commemorate the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 partition of India. (AP File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Northern Railways official said they will be holding an exhibition at the Old Delhi, New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Nizamuddin railway stations, with photographs and exhibits depicting the partition to be put on display, both near the entrance and at platforms.

DMRC meanwhile said its exhibition will be on display at the Rajiv Chowk metro station, which is a prominent interchange station and has a high footfall. The exhibit will stay in place for an extended time.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day, observed on August 14 each year in order to commemorate the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 partition of India. The day was first observed in 2021, after it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON