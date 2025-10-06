Edit Profile
    Ex-police chief, ACP booked in 2001 case

    The accused were officials in CBI in 2001 when they were conducting a probe against businessman Vijay Kumar Aggarwal and his associates

    Updated on: Oct 6, 2025 5:51 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar and former assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vinod Pandey have been booked for alleged evidence tampering, fabrication of documents and other charges in a 24-year-old case, police said on Sunday.

    The accused were officials in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2001 when they were conducting a probe against businessman Vijay Kumar Aggarwal and his associates.

    Police said an FIR has been lodged by the crime branch against Kumar and Pandey. Kumar was the Delhi Police Commissioner and also joint director of CBI at the time.

    Aggarwal was being investigated by CBI in an assets disproportionate case with his brother Ashok Aggarwal when he claimed that few documents were fabricated. The complaint against the two was filed by Sheesh Ram Saini and Aggarwal in 2001 and 2004.

    Saini alleged fabrication of documents by Kumar while Aggarwal claimed he was “criminally intimidated” by Pandey at Kumar’s directions. 

    News/Cities/Delhi News/Ex-police Chief, ACP Booked In 2001 Case
