Ex-Taliban leader among Pak names in Delhi terror plot
A former top Taliban commander radicalised and motivated two Delhi men who were arrested last year for allegedly plotting serial bomb blasts in Delhi and other states, according to the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in a city court.
The two men, Zeeshan Qamar (28) and Osama (22), were arrested along with five others in separate but coordinated operations by anti-terror units of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra police forces in September last year.
HT has learnt that the police attached the two men’s confession report in which they allegedly claim to have been radicalised by Syed Mazar Shah -- a former Taliban commander who subsequently tried to contest assembly elections from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) -- and they even met him during training arranged by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan’s Thatta area.
Police also attached a picture of Mazhar Shah and a news article from August 2021, when former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Shah for a reserved seat in the legislative assembly of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The charge sheet also has photos of Jahangir Khan Marri, who headed the training camp in Pakistan, and Hamza, a major in the Pakistan Army. According to the charge sheet, Hamza allegedly told Zeeshan and Osama that he was present when the Pakistan Army arrested wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured at the Pakistan border during Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force in February 2019.
The chargesheet, filed in a Delhi court on February 9, indicates that the alleged plan to conduct terror attacks through the accused may have been coordinated by the former Taliban leader and his aides in ISI.
The police’s submission to the court on February 9 claims Shah, who is currently residing in Karachi, had allegedly met the two men and told them he had earlier “worked with the Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed”. “Syed Mazhar Shah motivated both the accused persons by preaching verses of Holy Quran during their training,” police said in the charge-sheet.
On September 14 last year, Delhi Police said they averted terror attacks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of six suspects -- Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), Osama alias Sami (22), Moolchand alias Saaju (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohamed Abu Bakr (23), and Mohammed Amir Javed (31). The following day, Osama’s uncle, Humaidur Rehman (47), was also arrested. The seven were arrested in separate but coordinated operations by police teams of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Of the seven arrested persons, police alleged that Zeeshan and Osama trained in Pakistan in a remote area near the city of Thatta.
Narrating details of how the two men were sheltered in Pakistan, police included the geographical coordinates of a farmhouse in Thatta where they were allegedly trained.
The charge sheet also mentions the location of Café Imran on NH5, Gharo, Thatta, from where the two men were given food during the training. Police have also provided location details of Rangers Shooting and Saddle Club at Gadap Town in Karachi where the two men received arms training and were taught the skills of firing at long distances.
IEDs delivered using drones
The charge sheet also claims RDX based improvised explosive devices (IED) were flown to Punjab using a drone at the Indo-Pak border.
According to police, during interrogation, accused Humaidur Rehman allegedly revealed that an ISI handler named Mansoor used a drone to deliver the explosives after which it was picked up by another unidentified ISI operative in Punjab and brought to Lucknow.
Police have attached confessions of Humaidur Rehman’s friends, who had allegedly helped him store the IEDs, grenades and pistols. Police had recovered four pistols with 50 bullets, two IED bombs and two hand grenades at the time of their arrest.
Detailing how the arrested persons helped Zeeshan and Osama entered Pakistan via Muscat, the charge sheet also mentions the names and photographs of the people who helped them.
Among them are Hamaad Yasin helped the two men check into a hotel in Muscat before leaving for Pakistan; Aamir Tariq, a Lahore resident who worked as the manager of the hotel; Farshid, an Iranian resident who met them at Bandar-e-Jask and later dropped them at Jiwani in Pakistan, where Omid Raisi, an Iranian Baloch received them.
Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation
Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers on Wednesday blocked the entrance and exit point of a private colony where the chief minister's residence is located. Kisan Sangharsh Committee coordinator Harmanpreet Singh Jeji said the NHAI is offering a meagre price for their land and they are urging the state government for help in getting higher compensation for their land.
Gurugram health dept to focus on controlling hospitalisation as daily cases cross 200-mark
Gurugram: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district health department is focusing on keeping the number of hospitalised patients under control and monitoring the health of patients isolating at home, officials said on Wednesday. The district on Wednesday reported 225 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 152 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 941. The district also recorded a positivity rate of 6.64%.
Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan's whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him.
Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted 'ambient air quality standards with respect to noise' marked for certain zones.
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
