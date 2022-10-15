Eye on MCD polls, Nadda to address mega BJP rally in Delhi today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements for the organisational meeting scheduled for Sunday that will be addressed by party president JP Nadda.

Over the last two months, the BJP has been carrying out the enrolment of booth-level party workers and has been appointing teams of five people or panch parmeshwar, which comprise a booth president, booth-level officer for election-related work, a woman worker, a youth worker and an experienced party worker. Sunday’s meeting is a major show of strength in the national capital ahead of the municipal elections likely to be held in December.

The party has also set up an online registration system for workers who will attend the event.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who reviewed preparations at the Ramlila grounds, said, “This is the first big event in Delhi which will be addressed by Nadda ji. Close to one lakh party workers will attend the meeting. In the meeting, we will discuss the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and the lack of governance and the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Jai Prakash, the former mayor of the erstwhile North MCD who is currently in charge of preparations at the venue, said, “Close to 2,000 buses have been arranged to get people to the venue from various parts of the city. The event will be attended by 79,000 newly-appointed panna pramukhs.”

Senior party leaders said after Sunday’s meeting, the BJP also plans to start a door-to-door campaign to inform people about the achievements of the Modi government since 2014. The party has also planned other events, such as a march in each of the seven parliamentary constituencies.