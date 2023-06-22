Facelift for Delhi food markets, draft of cloud kitchen policy finalised

In a bid to support independent food outlets and generate more employment opportunities in the sector, the Delhi government will bring out a cloud kitchen policy under which all licenses will be brought under a single-window system through a digital platform. In another decision, the government said it will also undertake redevelopment of various food hubs in the city, including those in Chandni Chowk and Majnu ka Tila.

According to an estimate by the Delhi government in different areas of Delhi, there are currently around 20,000 cloud kitchens and independent food outlets operating in the city. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Delhi government official said the cloud kitchen policy is likely to help the capital’s 20,000-odd such outlets and the people they employ.

The policy will also enhance Delhi’s economy and create new employment opportunities, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a high-level review meeting on Wednesday.

Besides simplifying the licence process, cloud kitchens will be allowed to operate in commercial areas, and can operate round-the-clock. For kitchens smaller than 250 square feet, no fire NOC will be require, officials said. In order to keep a check on the spaces, the policy says that inspection will be conducted with the help of computers. The government will also train people engaged in the cloud kitchens. For financial assistance, a state-level banking committee will be established for such businesses, said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The policy aims to streamline licensing procedures for cloud kitchens by implementing a user-friendly single-window system through a digital platform. This ground-breaking initiative is designed to support independent food outlets, fostering the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the sector. It is part of the government plans to empower local businesses and promote job growth,” a Delhi government official said.

At present, the operators apply for licences from various government organisations such as MCD, police, fire department, and DDA.

The final date of the release of the policy is not final. However, the government will soon invite feedback from all stakeholders to facilitate transparency and public participation, an official said.

According to an estimate by the Delhi government in different areas of Delhi, there are currently around 20,000 cloud kitchens and independent food outlets operating in the city, with which 400,000 people are working or associated in various ways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After the policy is notified, those who wish to start food-related businesses can apply for various licences simultaneously through the Delhi government’s portal. This will eliminate the need to visit different government offices to obtain separate licences and make their work easier. Additionally, they will be able to track the status of their applications through the Delhi government’s portal as well,” said the government official.

In another decision, the government has planned to develop the Capital’s popular food outlets to improve consumers’ experience, and the focus of the development plan will be on food safety and hygiene, drawing inspiration from the renowned food culture of Singapore, the CM said.

An official aware of the development said the comprehensive redevelopment plans also include improving fundamental infrastructure such as roads, sewage systems, lighting, and parking. The redevelopment will also ensure compliance with food safety and cleanliness guidelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The goal is to develop a distinct brand for these historically and culturally significant food centres in Delhi, the official said.

Initially, Chandini Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila, which have significant cultural and historical importance, will be transformed into Delhi’s food hubs to enhance their popularity among locals and visitors. Majnu Ka Tila is a hub for Asian cuisines, especially Tibetan. Similarly, Chandni Chowk is renowned for its north Indian and Mughlai food options, besides desserts.

“The transformation of Delhi’s food outlets into Singapore-inspired culinary destinations is expected to create a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, excellence, and unparalleled dining experiences. By placing a special emphasis on food safety and hygiene, the government aims to instil consumer confidence and elevate Delhi’s reputation as a culinary hotspot,” Delhi government said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Delhi Food Hub Redevelopment’ initiative was announced under the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 but the project is yet to land on the ground.

The government said a design competition will be organised for these hubs, with each prestigious food hub, namely Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk, participating in a six-week design competition in the first phase.

“The appointment of architects will be made in the near future, marking the beginning of the revitalization process for these esteemed food hubs. The project is divided into market selection, design competition, and project implementation. In the first phase, a comprehensive analysis was conducted to select two food hubs for redevelopment from all the food hubs across Delhi,” the government said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON