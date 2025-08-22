Factory worker held for raping 10-year-old girl in Delhi’s Narela

A 30-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl and threatening her in an abandoned building in Narela Industrial Area, outer Delhi, on Wednesday night. The suspect was caught at the crime scene by locals who assaulted him before handing him over to police. According to a police officer who asked not to be named, the girl was playing in the lane outside her house in Narela Industrial Area. (Representational image)

The accused has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation under sections 65 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The case was registered at the Narela Industrial Area (NIA) police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami confirmed that the NIA police station received information about the rape of a minor girl and the apprehension of the suspect late Wednesday night. A police team reached the spot and took the suspect into custody.

According to a police officer who asked not to be named, the girl was playing in the lane outside her house in Narela Industrial Area when the suspect, a neighbour, allegedly lured her to a ruined and abandoned building. He then raped her after threatening her with dire consequences if she raised an alarm or informed anyone about the crime.

“When the family members started looking for the girl, someone from the neighbourhood informed them that she was last seen with the 30-year-old neighbour. The family members and some locals caught the neighbour raping the minor girl in the abandoned building. Enraged, they thrashed him and then informed the police. The girl was admitted to a nearby government hospital for medical attention,” the officer said.

The girl’s father is also a factory worker while her mother died a few years ago, according to the police officer.