‘Fake’ house help targets woman, steals ₹70k chain in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: An unidentified woman posing as a domestic worker allegedly stole a chain with a gold pendant worth around ₹70,000 from a woman resident at Amrapali Golf Homes, Kingswood Society, in Greater Noida on Friday, police said. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

The incident occurred around 3:30pm at a society flat while the woman, who is in her 50s, was home with her infant grandchild, police said. No physical harm was caused to either, they added.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s son, the police lodged an FIR under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bisrakh police station on Saturday.

“At that time, my mother was alone at the flat. During a conversation, the woman (suspect) got into the house by misleading and deceiving her, and stole the chain from her neck. She also searched for other items in the house but did not find anything else,” the FIR stated.

Krishan Gopal Sharma, SHO at Bisrakh police station, said the family had been looking for a house help. “The suspect took advantage of the situation and entered the house posing as a domestic worker,” Sharma said.

Officials said the woman fled soon after the robbery. Police teams are currently scanning CCTV footage from the residential society and nearby areas to establish the suspect’s identity and movement, they added.