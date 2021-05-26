Fall in Covid-19 cases, positivity rate in Delhi a result of lockdown: Health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday the lockdown clamped in the national capital helped arrest the daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and also lead to the dip in positivity rate. The lockdown was first imposed by the Delhi government on April 19, when daily Covid-19 cases hovered from 20,000-29,000. It has been extended multiple times and is currently in place till May 31.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jain said, “Delhi saw 1568 Covid-19 cases yesterday and the positivity rate was at 2.14%. At one period of time, the positivity surged to 36%. But it has been declining since and has come to around 2%. The fall in cases and the positivity rate can be directly attributed to the lockdown.”

Jain added there are more beds available in hospitals at present and one-third of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are also vacant. “It seems that the Covid-19 situation is in control in Delhi,” the health minister told reporters.

In April, amid a massive surge in cases and death, the entire health infrastructure of Delhi witnessed a near collapse as hospitals grappled with a severe shortage of medical oxygen and they only managed to procure very limited supplies. Hospitals were also unable to accommodate the increasing number of patients on time. Many serious Covid-19 patients lost the battle to the viral disease due to the unavailability of beds and the life-saving gas. The Delhi government faced the ire of the public and the Centre over its unpreparedness to tackle the crisis.

Even though the overall Covid situation is improving at present, Delhi is currently battling the recent surge in cases of mucormycosis or black fungus. Delhi health minister Jain said on Wednesday that around 600 cases of the fungal disease have been reported till now. “There were 200 cases of mucormysosis on May 23. In total, there are 600 cases which include patients from outside as well. However, on May 24 and May 25, the cases have remained below the 100-mark,” Jain said, adding there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections and urged the central government to increase its supply.

The Aam-Aadmi Party-led government has designated three hospitals for treating patients of mucormysosis. However, Jain pointed out during Wednesday’s briefing that private hospitals in the national capital are also treating cases of black fungus.