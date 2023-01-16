Families of 5 Indians head to Nepal to collect remains

The families of the five Indians killed in the Sunday’s Nepal crash have left for Kathmandu to identify the bodies, people aware of the matter said on Monday.

The five Indian nationals were among 72 aboard the Yeti Airlines flight YT-691, which crashed into a gorge while on approach to the airport at the tourist town of Pokhara.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal (35), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Abhishek Kushwaha (27), Vishal Sharma (22) — all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur who were together on a holiday — and Sanjay Jaiswal (26) from Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

“We have sent five people from the family of the deceased to Kathmandu along with a nayab tehsildar and a police constable for the identification of the bodies. They were sent after the district administration got a call from the embassy to complete the formalities for the identification of the bodies,” said Jaya Singh, tehsildar Kasimabad tehsil, Ghazipur.

Deceased Sonu Jaiswal’s father Rajendra Jaiswal and relative Vijay Jaiswal, deceased Anil Rajbhar’s father Ramdaras Rajbhar, deceased Vishal Sharma’s brother Vishwajeet Sharma, deceased Abhishek Kushwaha’s elder brother Abhinesh Kushwaha, are the five family members on the way to Nepal, he added.

On Monday, the family members of Sonu Jaiswal and others whose family members lost their lives in the plane crash staged a demonstration, accusing the district administration of being apathetic towards them. They also demanded financial assistance from the administration after which Ghazipur district administration issued a letter stating that the district administration will send a compensation proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government.

“We will send a financial assistance proposal to the UP Government based on the financial condition of the families,” said Aryaka Akhauri, district magistrate Ghazipur while condoling the death of the four.

The DM also assured all possible help to the family members. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to coordinate with the families of the deceased in bringing back the mortal remains.

