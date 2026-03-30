Family challaned over video of minor throwing water balloons at bikers

New Delhi:The Delhi Police booked a family under the Motor Vehicle Act after a minor in a moving car was seen throwing water balloons at nearby vehicles, causing danger to motorists. Police on Sunday said they took cognisance of a social media video on X. Police on Sunday said they took cognisance of a social media video posted on X (HT)

In the video, a man is heard saying that a boy threw water balloon at him while he was riding his bike on the Bhalswa flyover. He then shows how the boy targets another biker by throwing a balloon at him. The biker almost crashes towards the edge of the flyover and is about to fall. The man who shot the video then approaches the parents of the boy and alleges that they don’t stop, smiled and escaped.

A senior police officer said “Taking cognizance of a social media complaint, the Delhi Traffic Police took swift action on a dangerous incident reported from Bhalaswa Flyover. The incident took place on Friday. We identified the accused and have issued them a challan.”

Police said the minor in a moving car was throwing water balloons at motorists, causing a rider to lose balance and narrowly escape a “serious accident”.

The offending vehicle, a Fronx Sigma, was challaned under sections 179 (disobeying lawful directions) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the MV Act for dangerous driving and violation of law, said the police.