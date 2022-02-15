Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Family humiliated': Man kills self after being taken to police station
Police said the man was taken to the station to help identify an accused in a snatching case.
Although the man does not allege any excesses by the police in the video, he said the social image and honour of his parents has been hit because he was taken to a police station.(Getty image/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house in west Delhi on Sunday, after recording a video on his phone in which purportedly said that he was “depressed after being taken to a police station in connection with a case”.

Although the man does not allege any excesses by the police in the video, he said the social image and honour of his parents has been hit because he was taken to a police station. He also says that nobody is responsible for the act.

The police said the man was taken to the police station on February 13 to help identify an accused involved in a mobile phone snatching case reported from Mayapuri area on January 3. Police probe showed that the user of the stolen phone was in contact with the victim.

“He was reportedly called to help police identify the accused who was using the stolen phone. Based on the identification, the suspect was arrested and the phone was recovered. The man was previously involved in a robbery case,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Gautam.

According to Gautam, after the identification of the suspect, the man left for his house. Later in the evening, he recorded a video on his phone, in which he allegedly said that he killed himself, as he could not bear the humiliation to his family.

Help is just a call away

SNEHI: 011 6597 8181

SUMAITRI: 011 2338 9090

