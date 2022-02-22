Fancy #famjam by the water?

A boat ride on a breezy evening, the sight of serene, still waters and ducks paddling in sync — Delhi is home to many a water body that promise all this, and much more. The Delhi State Wetland Authority (DSWA) is expected to soon notify 10 major water bodies, under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules of 2017. The ones identified in the first phase include Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake and Najafgarh Jheel, to name a few. Going forward, another 50 water bodies are expected to be notified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you want to make the most of spring season, check out some of these gems in the Capital for a fun day out.

Old Fort Lake

In 1912, when the Talaqi Darwaza of Purana Qila was being restored, two proposals were submitted to the then government. “One was to construct a lake outside the fort, between Talaqi and Bada Darwaza, and the other was to divert a stream from Yamuna and construct a moat around the fort... A few years back, when ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) decided to clean and revive the lake, a well was discovered under the lake bed. It was during the restoration of 1912 that the hidden inscriptions on the Talaqi Darwaza were revealed, which helped determine the date of this fort and its original builder,” shares Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, author and historian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhiites enjoy their day out at the Naini Lake, in Model Town. (Photo:Manish Rajput/HT)

Naini Lake

A boat ride at this lake is all it takes to calm the soul, say residents in the vicinity of this spot in Model Town. Mukesh Aggrawal, general secretary, Lake Area Resident Association, says: “This lake hasn’t dried up since 1980s. We ensure day-to-day cleaning. We want a recycling plant to be installed here so that the water can be filtered, recycled and flown back into the lake. Isse aquatic life bhi aur achhi ho jaayega.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Lake is delhiites another favourite for picnic and practise sessions. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Sanjay Jheel

This lake is spread over around 17 hectares, maintained by the Delhi Development Authority, and will soon be notified as a wetland. The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), an annual count of waterbirds, found lower waterbird species diversity at this lake in east Delhi, in comparison to figures from the past three years. According to the census, 13 bird species were recorded at the lake, of which 11 are resident water birds, while only two are winter migratory species.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunder Nursery houses over 300 plant species and 80 kinds of birds. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Pond at Sunder Nursery

A picnic favourite, Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin occupies an area of 90 acres and has 20 heritage structures. It houses over 300 plant species and 80 kinds of birds, making for the perfect spot to spend time by the water. “Sitting by the pond, feeling the cool breeze gushing is an emotion in itself. We often go there for picnics every few weeks. I’ve spent hours sitting with my bandmates, making music, or with my nephew. In a city like Delhi, such locales are a true spot for respite,” says Abhinav Gupta, a Gurugram-based architect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hauz Khas Lake

This lake, believe it or not, had dried up completely by the year 1998 and had to be connected to a sewage treatment plan in Vasant Kunj, for it to sustain! “In the second half of the 14th century, Sultan Ferozshah Tughlaq cleaned out the hauz, as it had a lot of silt. He put up structures for making a madarsa, a library of sorts and welcomed scholars of languages, falsafa or philosophy, medicine and those pursuing Quranic studies who had to flee Persia when it was being hounded by Mongol invaders,” shares Ramit Mitra from DelhiByFoot, who regularly conducts walks at this lake in south Delhi.

Sanjay Van Lake

A joggers’ paradise, the lake at Sanjay Van, Vasant Kunj, is now home to unique water filter plants, around 4,000 umbrella grass species of plants on floating rafters. The lake, spanning over 6,000 square feet, underwent a massive revamp and cleaning drive, too. Nidhi Bansal from India City Walks, who conducts Nature walks and several other programmes, says: “Wetlands are an important part of our city sightseeing services. The lake is a source of growth and revitalisation, and being an artificial lake, we see great traction for bird watchers and green explorers. There are several indigenous trees, which make walking more interesting with a naturalist.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasad Nagar Lake is a favourite among kids, youngsters and yoga enthusiasts. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Prasad Nagar Lake

Located in Rajendra Place, this lake is home to families of ducks that make it the perfect spot, especially for young children. Come morning or evening, this place is usually abuzz with kids, yoga enthusiasts and many others seeking a few moments of solitude. “I come here after my coaching classes,” shares Simran Saha, a UPSC aspirant. And Lokesh Mani Tiwari, a banking professional, adds, “This place has beautiful ducks. I bring my four-year-old son often; he loves them. I just wish the lake was cleaner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhalswa Lake

Earlier, this lake in north Delhi would be sourced by Yamuna river water, but has now been cut off, owing to urbanisation and construction activities. “Yahan boats India Gate se aayi hain. Dheere dheere yahan public aa rahi hai. A project is being undertaken by the Jal Board to revive the lake. Dubara pani ko sahi karne ke liye kaam chal raha hai. We have 16 pedal boats as of now. Ek din mein 15-20 boats chal jaati hain. On Sundays, we see good business,” says Himanshu Yadav, who is engaged with Delhi Tourism. The timing for boating is noon to 7pm in summers, and a half-hour ride costs ₹130.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON