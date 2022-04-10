Fare-thee-well: Young Delhiites finally bid adieu to class 12 in offline mode
Who hasn’t felt a lump in their throat on hearing the notes of goodbye songs. Whenever Pyaar Ke Pal or Yaaron — both 1999 songs from KK’s album Pal — are played in a room full of students, cherishing years of camaraderie, the emotions are bound to overflow. And for the batch of 2022 in Delhi’s schools, experiencing similar emotions while being in company of their friends and classmates in person, is like a dream come true after two years of online classes and virtual celebrations.
Celebrating her last day at school with friends, Srishti Gaur, a class XII student of Commerce at St Gregorios School in Janakpuri, was spotted happy to experience her farewell offline. Sporting a sari and accessories, which she especially went to buy from the market, she was immediately transported to the fun times she experienced in pre-pandemic times. “I had a lot of fun with my friends and there was a nostalgic feeling all around. The vibe was different and the best part of it was the emotional song that was performed by juniors. It reminded me of how we used to laugh, have fun, chill during the breaks before the lockdown. Students spoke about their time at the school, teachers gave farewell speeches, there were a lot of pictures clicked, and it was indeed a day well spent,” she recalls.
Thrilled to pick a black sequined sari to go with the dress code for her farewell, Cheshta, from Bal Bharati Public School in Pitampura, is a Humanities student of this year’s outgoing batch. “When I first stepped into school, I never imagined that it will be wild to weep my heart out when the time comes for me to bid adieu to our circle, which had become more like a family. School not only gave me skills that I’m proud of but also gave me unforgettable memories. I am very lucky to get the experience, and when I came out of school after emotional speeches at the farewell, I felt like walking into real life experiences that will change my whole perspective towards life,” she says.
And Yash Goel, a student of Science at Delhi Public School in Indirapuram has been feeling lucky to be able to witness the energetic performances by his juniors, even though his batchmates couldn’t perform for their seniors last year due to online schooling amid pandemic. “I wouldn’t have liked an online farewell at all! We were so excited to be back to school around this time. Although it was just a two-hour farewell, I at least have something tangible to look back at, for the rest of my life. There were also two afterparties close-by that were amazing, and we had tonne of fun during these unofficial farewells as well!”
Welcomed at the school’s gate with flower petals, tilak, and the mandatory sanitiser, on the big day, Ayush Singhal, a student of ASN Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar shares, “The best part of one’s life is the school days. I really appreciate the effort that our school has put for us. It has been almost two years since I met my friends, and hence really got to enjoy and chill with them at my farewell. There were music and dance performances by our juniors and heart touching speeches from our teachers. And who doesn’t like to gorge on good food, dance away the worries on the DJ’s tune, and receive special treatment for that one day! After our farewell ceremony, we also enjoyed Scribble Day by writing wishes for the future on each other’s school uniforms.”
Author tweets @siddhijainn
An organisation’s passion for butterflies drives a community for the fluttering beauties
PUNE A fast growing concrete jungle has rendered seeing butterflies fluttering around small garden patches a rare treat for city dwellers. With the 'Bring Back Butterflies' initiative however, one can now see these colourful insects flying around flowers in bloom in garden patches made just for them at Vimannagar societies. Imagine creating a butterfly garden in your residential society and living with butterflies of all colours and forms.
“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
