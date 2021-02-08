Farm protests: Additional deployment at Delhi borders withdrawn

Additional deployment of Delhi Police personnel at the three borders points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where farmers are camping for over two months to protest against the three farm laws,was withdrawn from Monday evening. The security arrangements in these places will now be taken care of by personnel belonging to the police districts concerned, senior police officers privy to the development said.

Hundreds of personnel from various Delhi Police units such as crime, police control room (PCR), railways, vigilance, economic offences wing (EOW), licensing, headquarters, and police training college (PTC), were mobilised to the three borders points on security duty during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 and the chakka jam call on February 6.

On Monday, special commissioner of police (operations and licensing) Muktesh Chandra issued a message, referred to as TPM, to all the units and their heads regarding the withdrawal of the internal mobilisation done for the farmers’ rally and law and order duty.

The entire staff have been told to return to their respective units from Tuesday.

“The available resources in the districts concerned will now be used to maintain law and order and security at the farmers’ agitation sites. They will be assisted by personnel from the paramilitary forces,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Rajeev Ranjan said, “The situation at the Singhu border is under control and peaceful. We have adequate force deployed round-the-clock at the border to deal with any contingency.”