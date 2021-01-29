Farm stir: Heavy traffic near Akshardham, Nizamuddin

The Delhi traffic police on Friday issued a traffic alert in view of the ongoing protest by the farmers' union against the Centre's three farm laws. The traffic police said Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are closed and advised commuters to take alternate routes.

"Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Please Take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," the Delhi traffic police tweeted.

It further said that Ghazipur border is closed and traffic is diverted from many areas.

"Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point,EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route," the police added.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

Traffic jams were reported around Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night as the police blocked roads and tried to remove protesting farmers from the Ghazipur protest site.

Thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.