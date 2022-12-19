Farmer rally at Ramlila grounds, traffic snarls expected in Central Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said they have prepared an elaborate traffic arrangement plan in view of the Kisan Garjana Rally scheduled to be organised at Ramlila Ground in central Delhi on Monday by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. According to police, an estimated 55,000 people are expected to participate in the rally.

As farmers from various states are likely to reach Delhi in nearly 800 buses and around 4,000 private vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed on many roads around the protest site since 9am on Monday, traffic officers aware of the matter said.

According to a traffic advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police said that there will be eight diversion points – Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg near Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate-JLN Marg, Kamla Market roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk.

To ensure general motorists do not have to face snarls, the traffic police may impose traffic restrictions on seven roads/stretches from 9 am onwards on Monday. These roads are: Ranjit Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to Kamla Market roundabout, Vivekanand Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market roundabout to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, and between Paharganj Chowk and Jhandewalan roundabout from Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

“On the occasion of the Kisan Garjana Rally being organised at Ramlila Ground on December 19, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The police also posted the traffic restrictions and diversions plan on its Twitter handle. The traffic police urged that those going towards New Delhi, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations apart from interstate bus terminals in the city should leave early for their destinations and with sufficient time at hand to accommodate delays on the routes. They also asked people to use public transport to help them in decongestion of roads.

“Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police,” said a traffic police officer.

