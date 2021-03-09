Farmers’ protest: Curbs in place, traffic continues to be hit

Multiple borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed for vehicular movement fully or partially on Tuesday as farmers continued to protest against the three farm laws at the city’s borders. Tuesday is the 104th day of the ongoing agitation.

For motorists coming to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed. Traffic police have advised commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Commuters can also choose the Chilla border which was opened for traffic after farmers cleared the protest site following Republic Day violence.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh -- continued to remain closed on Tuesday.

Traffic police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road. The Jharoda border, which was partially closed all this while, also reopened fully for traffic on Sunday evening.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national Capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.