Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Tikri and Singhu borders remain closed

Tikri and Singhu, the two important border crossing points between Delhi and Haryana, remained closed on Tuesday as farmers continued with their agitation against the three farm laws.

Along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one carriageway of the Ghazipur crossing point is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi. Farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Police have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists after remaining closed for several weeks until late January.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Saboli and Mangesh borders, also continued to remain closed fully or partially. Traffic police officers said that Auchandi border is opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad are open.

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year against the three farm laws.

The traffic police have advised motorists to expect heavy traffic towards Ashram. “Traffic will be heavy due near the Moolchand underpass towards Ashram due to breakdown of a truck,” Delhi traffic police said on Twitter.