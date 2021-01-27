Farmers' protest: Ghazipur mandis, NH-9, NH-24 closed, says Delhi traffic police
- Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.
The Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued traffic alert in view of the violent protest by farmers during the tractor rally that stormed Delhi and nearby areas. The police said that Ghazipur flower and fruits mandi and national highway 9 and national highway 24 have been closed and asked the commuters who want to go to Ghaziabad from Delhhi to use Karkari mor, Shahdara and DND.
Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.
This comes as farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in violence across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.
83 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police in a release.
As per Delhi Police, 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday.
Yesterday, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of all stations of the Grey Line, as clashes between the farmers and Delhi Police intensified during protests against the Centre's three new farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(With inputs from agencies)
