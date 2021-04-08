Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri Border. The Ghaziabad to Delhi side of the Ghazipur border is also closed
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Mud Satyagraha Yatra activists arrive at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continue to be blocked on Thursday by farmers who have been demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws for last four months. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially and vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad was allowed on the stretch.

A traffic police officer said, “Ghazipur NH-24 upper side towards Ghaziabad is open for traffic movement. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides.”

The Delhi traffic police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to congestion in parts of the city during peak hours.

Also Read | Police use mild force against protesting farmers in Sirsa

According to Delhi traffic police officials, vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as those that pass through Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, so these routes may see traffic congestion.

Apart from the Ghazipur border, Singhu, and Tikri borders are closed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Clear sky in Delhi, mercury to drop a couple of notches today: IMD

Delhi: Scholars race against time to complete research work

Funeral homes ready for rise in Covid-19 toll: MCDs

Covid-19: Masks must in pvt cars, even if driving alone, says Delhi high court

“The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri Border. The Ghaziabad to Delhi side of the Ghazipur border is also closed,” said a traffic police officer.

Traffic police officers also said that Auchandi border is opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad are open.

The traffic officers advised commuters to take alternative routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, NH-44 and Outer Ring Road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP