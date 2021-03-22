Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained completely closed on Monday as farmers continued their agitation against the three farm laws. One carriageway at Ghazipur border, however, remained open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, as the farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute.

Also Read | Karnataka farmers should lay siege on Bengaluru just like Delhi: Rakesh Tikait

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, continued to remain closed on Friday.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today

Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today

Delhiwale: Manipur, 0 km, a one-of-its kind grocery in south Delhi

For 2nd straight day, Delhi adds 800+ new Covid-19 cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP