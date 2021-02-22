Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected

Three borders around Delhi — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — continued to be blocked on Monday due to the farmers’ protest, who are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws. The Delhi traffic police have had to divert vehicles, which may possibly lead to traffic congestion in parts of the city during peak hours.

Officers of the Delhi traffic police said that jams may be witnessed during peak hours in Delhi as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains completely closed due to the ongoing agitation. All six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade, and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.

“No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway as farmers are continuing their protest. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police officer said.

Traffic police officers said that Auchandi border is open only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open for the traffic.

The traffic officers advised motorists to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44.