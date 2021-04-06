Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders still closed, traffic diverted

Vehicular movement through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate), Singhu, Tikri and a couple or more borders continues to face disruptions as the borders remained closed on Tuesday because of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. The agitation entered its 131th day on Tuesday; farmers from Punjab, Harayana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been camping at these borders since November 25 last year.

While the Singhu, Tikri, Mungeshpur and Harewali borders, all connecting Delhi with Haryana, are completely closed for the movement of all kinds of vehicles, the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border is partially closed. Of the six carriageways of the Delhi-Meerut expressway and NH-24, only one carriageway going towards Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is open for vehicles. The other roads are still closed.

Motorists travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Meerut or other places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are being advised to use other routes to enter Delhi. These entry points are Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Surya Nagar, Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, and Kondli borders. The diversions have caused increased volume of traffic and jams on these roads, especially during the morning and evening peak hours.

Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24 as well. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall border from where the motorists can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and access the Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or they can move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.

Delhi Traffic Police officers say that while updates regarding closure of the borders and alternate routes are posted on social media, people seeking traffic updates can also contact their 24X7 traffic police control room’s helpline 1095 or 011-25844444.