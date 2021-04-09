Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri border continue to remain closed
Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri border continue to remain closed

Along the Delhi-UP border, one carriageway of the Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi Ghazipur-border, in Delhi on Thursday, April 8. (ANI)

Tikri and Singhu, two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana, remained fully closed on Friday as farmers continued with their agitation against the three farm laws.

Along the Delhi-UP border, one carriageway of the Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

In their advisory, the Delhi Police have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists after remaining closed for several weeks until late January.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Saboli and Mangesh borders, also continued to remain closed fully or partially. Traffic police officers also said that Auchandi border is opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad are open.

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws.

