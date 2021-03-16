Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Traffic on Delhi borders continues to be affected
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic on Delhi borders continues to be affected

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad side to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Delhi Police opened a carriageway of the NH-24 to traffic near Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 15. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed fully or partially for traffic movement on Tuesday as farmers continue their protest against the three farm laws.

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one of the six carriageways that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. But the Ghazipur border as such continues to remain closed for motorists coming to Delhi from UP.

In their advisory, Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi -Noida Chilla border was also open for commute on both carriageways.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh urges for dialogue between government, protesting farmers

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad side to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana – passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh – continued to remain closed.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity

‘Will give toolkit suspects 7-day notice before arrest’: Police tells court

No end in sight for traffic nightmare at Ashram

Delhi AQI worsens, remains in poor category today as well
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP