Farmers’ protest: Traffic on Delhi borders continues to be affected

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed fully or partially for traffic movement on Tuesday as farmers continue their protest against the three farm laws.

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one of the six carriageways that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. But the Ghazipur border as such continues to remain closed for motorists coming to Delhi from UP.

In their advisory, Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi -Noida Chilla border was also open for commute on both carriageways.

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad side to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana – passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh – continued to remain closed.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.