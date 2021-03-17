Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders


By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Tuesday, March 16. (ANI)

Several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders instead. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Will block Delhi-Noida border, warns Rakesh Tikait

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.


IND USA
