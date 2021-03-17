Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders

Several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders instead. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

Farmers have been protesting at three Delhi borders, Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu, since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Their protesting farmers’ unions have called for an open dialogue, asking the government to remove “obstacles”, months after several rounds of talks failed.