Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls in Delhi as many border points remain closed

Massive traffic snarls were reported in many parts of eastern, southern and central Delhi on Monday morning because of the closure of the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border, Delhi-Meerut expressway and NH-9, NH-24 roads amid the ongoing farmer’s protest.

Closure of the Ghazipur border, heavy police deployment and checking of vehicles at alternate border points have led to massive traffic snarls and bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roads connecting southern and central Delhi with the eastern parts of the city.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said that apart from the Delhi-Meerut expressway, all the carriageways of NH-9 and NH-24 were closed since Sunday night due to the farmers’ protest.

“But as the closure of the roads caused a massive bottleneck, one carriageway on NH-24 going towards Delhi has been opened for traffic. The other roads are still closed. No vehicles are being allowed on these roads for people going towards east Delhi or Ghaziabad,” said DCP Yadav.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said that traffic is being diverted on other routes such as Vikas Marg, DND, and those in south and north Delhi. Among the roads that have been witnessing traffic jams are both the carriageways of Road No-56 between Ghazipur and Dilshad Garden via Anand Vihar ISBT, Vikas Marg (both carriageways), Ring Road (towards south Delhi and central Delhi), DND, and Ashram Chowk.

As motorists faced inconvenience and complained about the traffic chaos on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police also used the same platform to update people about the traffic diversions and the suggested alternate routes.

According to traffic police officials, heavy traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad) borders such as EDM Mall, Maharajpur, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Kondli and Loni borders as vehicles were diverted to these routes because of the closure of the UP Gate border where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws.

“There have been inputs that farmers may try to enter Delhi and cause disruption. They had earlier given a call to reach Parliament on February 1 during the budget session. Although they postponed this march, we are not taking chances now after how they resorted to violence on January 26,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named. According to the officer, the decision on opening other roads will be taken later in the day.