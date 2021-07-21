Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Farmers to hold protests at Jantar Mantar from July 22; DDMA grants permission

The DDMA said farmers setting off for Jantar Mantar from July 22 to August 9 “would be ferried by designated buses and six members of one separate group by a designated SUV on a given route under police escort..."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The farmers' unions said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar parallel to the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and around 200 protesters from Singhu border would attend it every day. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)(PTI)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers, got permission to hold ‘staggered’ protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the three contentious new farm laws passed by Centre, from Thursday onwards.

The farmers' unions said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar parallel to the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and around 200 protesters from Singhu border would attend it every day.

"We will hold 'Kisan Parliament' from July 22 till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will go to Jantar Mantar every day. One speaker and one deputy speaker will be chosen every day. In the first two days, there will be discussion over the APMC Act. Later, the other bills will also be discussed every two days,” farmer leaders said on Tuesday.

News agency PTI reported on Wednesday that the Delhi police also granted permission to the farmers’ group to protest at Jantar Mantar, followed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) provided on conditions that the protesters follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The DDMA said farmers setting off for Jantar Mantar from July 22 to August 9 “would be ferried by designated buses and six members of one separate group by a designated SUV on a given route under police escort subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and compliance of all other guidelines issued by the Centre and the Delhi government.”

