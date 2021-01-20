IND USA
delhi news

Farmers' tractor rally: Group of farm union leaders to meet police officials

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST

A group of farm union leaders will meet top officials of Delhi, Haryana and UP police on Wednesday to discuss the route and arrangements for their scheduled tractor rally on January 26 to protests against the three farm laws, a farmer union leader said.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last 56 days on the borders of the national capital.

"A group of farm union leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal and others will meet top officials of Delhi Police to discuss the route and other arrangements for their protest march on Republic Day against the three farm laws," Jamuri Kisan Union leader, Kalwant Singh Sandhu, told PTI.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) SS Yadav will coordinate the meeting from Delhi Police, according to sources.

Police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the meeting, sources said.

Farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it.

After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.

Protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.

Around 15 crows were found dead in the premises of the Red Fort on January 10.(HT Photo )
delhi news

Over 1,200 bird deaths reported in Delhi since Jan 6, say officials

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Tuesday, authorities restricted the entry of public into the Red Fort till Friday after a sample of a dead crow tested positive for bird flu.
delhi news

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Mr Lal last saw his family during the Dussehra. His wife and children have never visited him in Delhi.
delhi news

Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Babu shares his impressions about what his family must be doing back home
Following the letter from Delhi government’s animal husbandry unit, the Archeological Survey of India issued an order to keep Red Fort shut for visitors till Thursday (January 21).(PTI)
delhi news

Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:21 AM IST
The Delhi government’s animal husbandry department said around 15 crows were found dead on the premises of the Red Fort last week after which their samples were sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar, Punjab.
A motorcycle cuts through the dense fog near Pusa Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi air ‘severe’ for the sixth time in 19 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said after the fog layer lifted, wind speed picked up and dispersion of pollutants started. The impact of this ventilation would be seen on Wednesday, when the average AQI is expected to climb down to the ”very poor” zone.
The last date to apply is February 16 and senior DDA officials said that the draw of lots for the new scheme will be held at the end of February or first week of March.(Representational Image)
delhi news

Nearly 47,000 register to buy flats in DDA housing scheme

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:16 AM IST
A senior DDA official said, “We have received 46,500 registrations of which close to 9,000 people have already submitted their applications. Till Monday, 2,325 applicants had made the payment. Going by the number of people who have registered, the response has been good so far.”
In class 10, 40% students attended the class on the first day and 55% attended classes on the second day.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

40% students attend classes on Day 2 of Delhi govt schools reopening

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:21 AM IST
Principals across several government schools in the capital reported varying percentages of attendance. This was due to various factors including cold weather, the upcoming JEE scheduled in February, and correlation between the number of students in the school and the available space.
To ensure maximum collection of revenue, SDMC has decided to start doorstep collection of property tax from the 2021-22 financial year.(File photo for representation)
delhi news

South Delhi Municipal Corporation drops plan to hike property tax

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:27 AM IST
During a discussion on the budget, Rajesh Gahlot said increasing tax on properties cannot be the only solution to enhance revenue. “There are other ways to increase revenue, so instead of hiking property tax we have decided to bring more people under the tax net of the SDMC."
While all personnel will be covered under the second phase, those above the age of 50 years will be the first ones to get vaccinated, followed by others.(PTI)
delhi news

One-third of Delhi Police force aged above 50, will be shots first

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:59 AM IST
In the second phase, the drive will be held for the front-line workers such as police, fire safety personnel, teachers and civil defence volunteers. The drive will be expanded to an additional 600 locations across the city in the coming weeks.
Amit Shah lauded Delhi Police for their role in tackling the Delhi riots in February 2020(HT Photo)
delhi news

Amit Shah reviews Delhi Police, lauds them

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Amit Shah lauded Delhi Police for their role in tackling the Delhi riots in February 2020, the handling of the ongoing farmer agitations at Delhi border points, and the enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown last March. He also made a slew of announcements related to policing in the city.
On Tuesday, the number of beneficiaries turning up to get inoculated continued to remain low in the national capital for the third day in a row(Reuters)
delhi news

Nodal officers step in to counter vaccine myths

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Ajeet Jain, the nodal officer at RGSS hospital, where only nine health care workers turned up for the jab on Tuesday, said, “We are planning to hold sessions where health care workers, who have already been vaccinated, will share their first-hand experiences with others."
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court tells police to preserve call detail records of 10 accused

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar said the CDRs of the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were required to be preserved as it would not be possible in future to call them during evidence.
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi govt reduces ICU beds reservation to 25% for Covid-29 patients

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The reservation percentage has been gradually reduced by the government after reviewing the pandemic situation.
Shah appreciated the city police's initiative to reunite missing children with their parents and said such moves were service to humanity.(HT ARCHIVE)
delhi news

Amit Shah praises Delhi Police for its role during pandemic, tackling riots

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST
He also said that the police force tackled the northeast Delhi riots last year and brought back peace to the city.
On January 16, the man’s identity was established as Jiban Mazumdar, a rickshaw puller, said DCP Yadav.(Representative photo)
delhi news

Rickshaw puller killed for 60 and his rickshaw; two arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Jiban Mazumdar's body was shifted to a nearby government hospital mortuary and a murder case was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Since his identity was unknown, the investigating team showed his photographs to people in the areas near the spot from where the body was recovered.
