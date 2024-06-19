Faster luggage self-drop service at IGI

The Capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has introduced a quick-drop solution for its Self Service Bag Drop (SSBD) kiosks, which will allow passengers to self drop their luggage in only around 30 seconds, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday. SSBDs are installed at airline check-in counters at T-1 and T-3. (HT File)

DIAL, which began installing SSBD kiosks in June last year, said that nearly 50 such machines are now operational at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 combined, giving passengers the flexibility to print their boarding pass and drop their luggage without approaching an airline counter.

SSBDs are installed before the security-hold area and airline check-in counters at both the terminals, officials said. At Terminal-3, they are all installed near gate number 8.

Prior to the introduction of this quick-drop feature, DIAL said conventional passengers had to first print their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks. Then, upon reaching SSBD unit, they needed to scan their boarding passes or allow biometric scanning of their face, before dropping luggage on the conveyer belt. The entire process used to take just over a minute.

Now, one simply has to take a baggage tag at CUSS and go and place the luggage on SSBD machine, with the baggage tag possessing all the necessary details required, officials added.

“It is now a one-step process where the need for boarding pass or biometric validation is removed, since these details are already available on the baggage tag. This reduces the processing time from about a minute to 30 seconds,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

SSBDs are currently available for only three airlines — Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express — which will be scaled up gradually. For the remaining airlines, customers will still have to approach an airline counter for checking-in their luggage.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said that the initiative underscores the airport’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance travel experience. “The Quick Drop Solution not only speeds up the baggage drop process but also ensures a smoother, more enjoyable journey for our passengers. We are proud to be pioneers in this space and look forward to continuing to innovate in ways that benefit travellers,” he said.