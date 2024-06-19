 Faster luggage self-drop service at IGI | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Faster luggage self-drop service at IGI

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 07:44 AM IST

SSBDs are installed before the security-hold area and airline check-in counters at both the terminals, officials said

The Capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has introduced a quick-drop solution for its Self Service Bag Drop (SSBD) kiosks, which will allow passengers to self drop their luggage in only around 30 seconds, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday.

SSBDs are installed at airline check-in counters at T-1 and T-3. (HT File)
SSBDs are installed at airline check-in counters at T-1 and T-3. (HT File)

DIAL, which began installing SSBD kiosks in June last year, said that nearly 50 such machines are now operational at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 combined, giving passengers the flexibility to print their boarding pass and drop their luggage without approaching an airline counter.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

SSBDs are installed before the security-hold area and airline check-in counters at both the terminals, officials said. At Terminal-3, they are all installed near gate number 8.

Prior to the introduction of this quick-drop feature, DIAL said conventional passengers had to first print their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks. Then, upon reaching SSBD unit, they needed to scan their boarding passes or allow biometric scanning of their face, before dropping luggage on the conveyer belt. The entire process used to take just over a minute.

Now, one simply has to take a baggage tag at CUSS and go and place the luggage on SSBD machine, with the baggage tag possessing all the necessary details required, officials added.

“It is now a one-step process where the need for boarding pass or biometric validation is removed, since these details are already available on the baggage tag. This reduces the processing time from about a minute to 30 seconds,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

SSBDs are currently available for only three airlines — Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express — which will be scaled up gradually. For the remaining airlines, customers will still have to approach an airline counter for checking-in their luggage.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said that the initiative underscores the airport’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance travel experience. “The Quick Drop Solution not only speeds up the baggage drop process but also ensures a smoother, more enjoyable journey for our passengers. We are proud to be pioneers in this space and look forward to continuing to innovate in ways that benefit travellers,” he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Faster luggage self-drop service at IGI
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On