Fast-track Rozgar Budget initiatives, Sisodia tells officials

Deputy chief minister and Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting on the government’s Rozgaar budget on Saturday and asked officials of the cornered departments to expedite the project proposals for redevelopment of markets, introducing food truck and cloud kitchen policies and so on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While being briefed about the execution of these policies during the meeting, Sisodia said, “We have to ensure that all our efforts in bringing out and implementing our decisions are not a tabletop exercise. We need to involve the different agencies and people of Delhi to ensure maximum possible benefit for the residents of Delhi.”

The deputy chief minister also asked the officials to expedite the implementation of the budget policies and said that the Delhi government is committed to developing Delhi to make it realise its true potential as a global city of eminence.

“We have to work to implement our policies at a rapid pace so that there is greater job creation in Delhi. Our ambitious plan of creating 20 lac jobs in Delhi will come true when we understand the ground realities and challenges as well as the opportunities available in the National Capital,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia reviewed the progress of a number of schemes such as the redevelopment of iconic markets, food truck policy, Delhi shopping festival, Delhi startup policy, redevelopment of Delhi food hubs, Delhi electronic city and more.

The select committee constituted earlier in the month for the selection of markets for redevelopment, has mapped out the selection criteria. Detailed discussions have been held within the committee and market-specific studies are also being done to arrive at the best decisions.