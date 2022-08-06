Fatehpuri Masjid: Delhi HC issues notices to authorities over illegal shops

The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the Centre and the state government’s stand on a plea against the alleged illegal construction of shops outside the Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building in Chandni Chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench comprising chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the authorities on the plea by an organisation--Amiro Yuva Brigade—which has sought the removal of several shops, allegedly constructed illegally at the mosque in the walled city “with the connivance of authorities”.

The plea also sought action against officials of the Delhi Waqf Board, under whose guidance and supervision the mosque operates, for allegedly allowing the unauthorised construction of shops.

It also sought removal of illegal parking spaces outside monuments such as Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.

The court granted the authorities six weeks to respond to the plea and posted the matter for hearing on November 14.