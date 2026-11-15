Gurugram: A Faridabad court declared a former national junior pistol team coach a proclaimed offender, after he failed to appear before police in a case accusing him of raping a minor female athlete at a star hotel in Surajkund around a year ago. F’bad: Coach in minor athlete rape case now a ‘proclaimed offender’

“Accused absent. The proclamation issued against accused has already been effected. Mandatory period of 30 days has already been passed. None has appeared on behalf of accused. Hence, accused is declared as proclaimed person. Now notice to SHO be issued for submitting the detail of property of accused for the purpose of attachment,” the court order, issued earlier this week, read.

Police said that they will soon move court to seek orders to attach the suspect’s properties. He is a native of Ambala, and has a residence and shooting range in Chandigarh, they said.

The incident reportedly took place in December 2025, when he allegedly called the girl to the hotel on the pretext of a post-match analysis and then took her to his room. The incident was reported in January, following which he was removed from his position as coach. The Supreme Court granted relief to him in the form on no coercive action in April, simultaneously directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

However, police said he never turned up for questioning, despite serving him at least six notices.

A senior Faridabad police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that an arrest warrant had already been issued against him in January as the investigation and CCTV footage of the hotel portico and lobby, leading up to his room, had matched the victim’s version of events.

The officer said, “He had made the 17-year-old female athlete wait in the hotel lobby, then took her inside room where he had raped her and finally made her sit in a cab to send her home by escorting her till the hotel entrance.”

“Even after SC directing him to appear before police, neither him nor any counsel turned up. Finally, police moved court and a proclamation notice was issued. Even after 30 days elapsed, he didn’t turn up, after which court finally declared him a proclaimed offender,” he said.

A second FIR was registered against him under Section 209 (non-appearance in response to a proclamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Surajkund police station on Thursday, police said. In the aftermath of the incident, on a complaint from the girl’s mother, he was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Women’s police station (NIT) on January 6.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said police are still trying to arrest him. “Police will now move court praying to attach his properties in case he could not be arrested,” he said.