After theft of 32 firearms, Haryana rights panel orders statewide audit of police storerooms

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the state police chief to review security arrangements at police stations across Haryana after 32 licensed firearms deposited by civilians were stolen from a Faridabad police station in May, allegedly by an apprentice who had been given access to its storeroom.

Although all 32 firearms were subsequently recovered and 28 people arrested, the commission expressed concern over the unauthorised access given to the apprentice and called for an examination of systemic and supervisory lapses.

In an order dated November 2, commission member Deep Bhatia directed the Haryana director general of police (DGP) to review security arrangements at all police stations, particularly the safe custody of licensed firearms, access controls and supervision of storerooms. The DGP has been asked to submit a comprehensive action-taken report by January 11, 2027.

The matter came before the commission following a complaint filed on July 16 by Gitanjali, an advocate and Panchkula resident. According to the complaint, the owners of the 32 firearms had deposited their weapons at Sector 8 police station in Faridabad in January in compliance with legal requirements, trusting the police to ensure their safe custody. The theft was detected on May 9.

According to a report submitted by the Faridabad deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Monu, an apprentice at the police station, had been assisting with maintaining the daily diary and performing duties related to the storeroom. During this period, he became familiar with the records and articles kept there.

An FIR was registered on May 9 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. During the investigation, enforcement sub-inspector Bijender suspected Monu’s involvement in the theft. Monu and 27 others were subsequently arrested.

Police informed the commission that all 32 firearms had been recovered and a chargesheet was filed before the court on August 6.

The commission observed that allowing an apprentice, who was not a regular police employee, access to a storeroom containing civilian firearms and other sensitive articles raised serious questions about security arrangements and supervision.

It noted that civilians routinely deposited licensed firearms at police stations, particularly during elections and the enforcement of the model code of conduct, expecting their weapons to remain secure.

The alleged theft of 32 firearms by an apprentice in connivance with others was particularly alarming, the commission observed, adding that such weapons could pose a serious threat to public safety if they reached criminal elements.

It also expressed concern over the consequences for legitimate licence holders, who could face mental distress and legal complications if their weapons were used in crimes despite having been deposited with the police in compliance with the law.

Bhatia directed the DGP to ensure that apprentices, trainees and other non-regular personnel were not given unauthorised access to firearms or other sensitive articles kept in police storerooms. He also called for instructions to all police stations on safe custody, restricted access, security protocols and effective supervisory checks.

Dr Puneet Arora, assistant registrar of the commission, said the DGP had been directed to examine systemic and supervisory failures that contributed to the incident and take corrective and preventive measures to prevent a recurrence.

The commission has sought details of the statewide review, safeguards introduced and instructions issued to police stations.

The matter will next be heard on January 11, 2027, at the commission’s camp court at the New PWD Rest House (B&R) in Gurugram.