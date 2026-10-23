Surajkund Diwali mela returns with 300 stalls, cultural shows
The fair will conclude on October 26, with Union minister Manohar Lal attending the closing ceremony as the chief guest, officials said.
Faridabad:The third edition of the Surajkund Diwali mela, being held at Faridabad, will begin on Friday, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurating the event, officials said.
The mela, organised by the Haryana tourism department, will showcase culture, handicrafts, traditional attire, and regional delicacies, officials said.
Around 300 stalls will be set up, showcasing the work of artisans from different states of the country, officials said.
Haryana heritage and tourism minister Arvind Sharma said, “Surajkund Diwali mela is not merely an event for celebration and shopping, but also an important platform to preserve Indian culture, traditions and the skills of artisans.”
The fair will conclude on October 26, with Union minister Manohar Lal attending the closing ceremony as the chief guest, officials said.
According to officials, the four-day fair will feature a range of cultural performances, with Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal among the key attractions. Folk artists from different states will also present traditional dances, folk songs and cultural performances.
A large food court has been arranged at the venue, offering visitors a variety of traditional cuisines from different regions, officials said.
Organisers said the venue will be under CCTV surveillance, with Faridabad police conducting patrols throughout the fair.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (NIT)Uttam said that more than 650 police personnel would be deployed on duty throughout the event. Special surveillance arrangements have been made at entry and exit gates, key locations, and crowded areas within the fairgrounds.
“CCTV cameras have been installed, and a control room has been set up to monitor the footage, with police personnel deployed there to keep track of visitors entering and leaving the venue,”she said.
A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad have also been deployed to strengthen security at the fair, officials added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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