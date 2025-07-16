A Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday into a petition seeking dedicated feeding zones for community dogs saw the bench shift focus to public safety, voicing concern over the rising number of stray dog attacks on pedestrians, cyclists and morning walkers. Feed them in your house: SC on petition over street dogs

The plea, filed by Reema Shah, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), sought directions for identifying open, designated areas in Noida where community dogs could be fed without triggering disputes. But while the court acknowledged the petitioner’s intent, it underscored the risk stray dogs can pose in public spaces and said the conversation must also include the “cruelty faced by the common man.”

“Do you go cycling in the morning?” asked a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. “Try it one day and see what happens,” the court said, referring to the experience of cyclists and two-wheeler riders—especially along empty stretches—who may encounter aggressive street dogs. “There is space for these animals, but no space for humans,” the bench remarked. “Should we open a separate lane on every street for large-hearted people to feed stray dogs and cows?”

The judges clarified that they were not opposed to the idea of feeding strays, but called for structure and accountability. “If you’re so interested in feeding them, feed them at home,” the court suggested, adding that a private shelter might be a better solution for community feeding efforts.

Feeding stray dogs remains a frequent flashpoint in NCR’s gated communities, particularly in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and parts of Delhi. Clashes often break out between residents advocating for animal rights and those raising safety concerns. RWAs are frequently caught in the middle—balancing the efforts of caregivers with demands to remove dogs, all while adhering to legal restrictions on relocating or harming strays. The absence of clearly designated feeding zones continues to fuel these tensions.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the issue was already under active consideration by the apex court in related cases. Citing a June 2021 Delhi high court judgment—which the Supreme Court had endorsed—the lawyer pointed out that the court had directed resident welfare associations or local bodies to ensure that every area has designated feeding spots for community dogs. These spots were to be identified by the Animal Welfare Board (AWB) in consultation with RWAs and municipal corporations, with an emphasis on minimising inconvenience to residents. The high court had also called for the creation of animal welfare committees in housing societies and protection of feeders from harassment.

“We are seeking a similar direction,” the petitioner said.

While the bench initially appeared inclined to dismiss Shah’s plea, it ultimately agreed to tag it with an ongoing batch of petitions involving stray dog bites and the broader question of balancing animal rights with public safety.

Shah had approached the court against a March 3, 2025, Allahabad high court order, which expressed concern over rising dog bite incidents in Uttar Pradesh. While acknowledging the need for safety, the HC also highlighted the importance of compassion and reaffirmed the constitutional obligation to prevent cruelty to animals.