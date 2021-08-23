Festival dip? Just over 2,500 get jabs in national capital

Just over 2,500 people were administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the national capital on Sunday, a usual weekend dip that, coupled with Rakshabandhan festivities, led to daily inoculations dropping to their lowest in over a month, according to data from the CoWin dashboard.

On Saturday, over 92,300 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Delhi, of whom 64,931 received their first dose, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday said over 12.3 million doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

So far, 3.4 million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, it said.

According to the Delhi government’s data, the city had over five lakh vaccine doses — over 200,000 Covaxin and 299,000 Covishield — left as on Sunday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to four days.

Health department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at “the present rate of vaccine supply”.