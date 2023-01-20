‘Feudal mind’: Sisodia says file for teachers’ training abroad sent to LG again

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Delhi government has once again sent the files related to teachers’ training in Finland to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena, after the files were returned twice with queries and suggestions by the LG’s office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issue has emerged as the latest flash point in the ongoing power tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led city government and LG VK Saxena.

Last week, Sisodia said that the LG had returned the files asking for a cost benefit analysis of the project and suggested that the government should explore institutes within India for this purpose.

In the third attempt, Sisodia has written to the LG’s office that the government has examined the proposal to send its teachers to Finland from all aspects including cost benefit analysis and finds it essential to enhance the capacity of teachers and improve the quality of education.

“The elite class of our country suffers from feudal mindset whereas they want to send their own children abroad for best education but they strongly object and seek cost benefit analysis when even teachers teaching the poor children are proposed to be sent abroad for training. Such regressive feudal mindset should have no place in 21st century,” he said in the letter, adding, “LGs remarks are extremely unfortunate. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“LG has not been entrusted with any independent decision making power and he has to either act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers or he is bound to implement the decision taken by the President on a reference made by him. According to this 2018 SC (Supreme Court) judgement, LG does not have power to order such cost benefit analysis or issue the directions that teachers may be trained in India,” he added.

“In its 2018 judgement, the supreme court has stated that the files of Delhi government will not go to LG. ...Minister shall start implementing that decision without waiting for concurrence from LG. Concurrence of LG is not required. Unfortunately, in 2021 central government amended GNCTD act and overturned the judgement and the only purpose was to nullify the constitution bench judgement,” Sisodia added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, LG in a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had not rejected the proposal and his aim was not to obstruct.

“Irrespective of whether a 05-day trip to Finland, will serve any purpose of substantive training to the visitors or would serve as an event to be played up in the media, I did not reject the proposal thereof. I raised a few queries with respect to the impact assessment and cost benefit analysis of such visits which have been going on for past few years, and asked the department, whether such training could be obtained in a more cost-effective manner in our own Institutions of Excellence, like the IIMs. Aim was not to obstruct, since even in the recent past, I had cleared proposals of sending 55 Principals and Vice Principals of government schools to Cambridge in 02 batches for 10 days each, with specific training goals,” the letter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}