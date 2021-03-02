FIR against AAP MLA after woman accuses him of molestation

New Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a case of molestation, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislator from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, following a complaint filed by a woman, who accused him, a woman worker of the party and others of allegedly assaulting her during the civic bypolls in northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar area on Sunday. The FIR was registered at the Jafrabad police station.

When contacted, Rehman said, “All the allegations against me are false and baseless as I did not meet the woman (complainant) yesterday (Sunday) or even in the past. Now, that the police have registered a case, I am hopeful that they will do a fair investigation. I am ready to face the punishment if I am found guilty. Else, the person who filed the false complaint or those who are supporting her should be punished.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON