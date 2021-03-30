Fire at Delhi government office near Kashmere Gate bus terminal; no casualty

A fire broke out in the office of the Delhi government’s family and child welfare department office near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal in North Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said the fire was controlled within an hour and prima facie, there were no casualties.

While the circumstances in which the blaze broke out were not known immediately, Garg said a call about the fire was received at 2.36pm. “The fire was in a hall and cabin of the family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the building,” said Garg. “So far there is no casualty,” Garg said an hour after the fire call.